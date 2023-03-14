Guidewire Software (GWRE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) recently:

3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Guidewire Software is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GWRE traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

