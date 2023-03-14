Guidewire Software (GWRE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) recently:
- 3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/7/2023 – Guidewire Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – Guidewire Software is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE GWRE traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81.
In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
