GURU Organic Energy (GUR) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Thursday

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.94 million.

In related news, Director Carl Goyette purchased 16,000 shares of GURU Organic Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,898,481 shares in the company, valued at C$5,695,443. In other news, Director Carl Goyette purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,898,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,695,443. Also, Director Eric Yves Graveline acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018,428 shares in the company, valued at C$14,001,414.12.

