Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Harmonic Stock Down 2.1 %
HLIT stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of Harmonic
About Harmonic
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmonic (HLIT)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.