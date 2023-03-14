Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Harmonic Stock Down 2.1 %

HLIT stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

About Harmonic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Harmonic by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Harmonic by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Harmonic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Harmonic by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 386,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

