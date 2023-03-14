Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,265,791 shares of company stock valued at $83,795,211 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Hayward has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

