Head-To-Head Comparison: Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AdTheorent and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00

AdTheorent presently has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 127.48%. Nextdoor has a consensus target price of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 106.32%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.83 $29.34 million $0.27 5.82 Nextdoor $212.76 million 3.34 -$137.92 million ($0.37) -5.13

This table compares AdTheorent and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 17.67% 10.21% 7.34% Nextdoor -64.82% -20.71% -18.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Nextdoor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

