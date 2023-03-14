Head to Head Comparison: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) vs. Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spark Networks and UniFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $216.90 million 0.01 -$68.15 million ($8.43) -0.10 UniFirst $2.06 billion 1.72 $103.40 million $5.50 34.48

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Networks. Spark Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UniFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks -17.33% -93.97% -11.35% UniFirst 5.04% 6.91% 5.45%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Spark Networks and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniFirst has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Spark Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of UniFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Spark Networks and UniFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 UniFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00

Spark Networks presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. UniFirst has a consensus price target of $225.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Given Spark Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spark Networks is more favorable than UniFirst.

Summary

UniFirst beats Spark Networks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Networks



Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About UniFirst



UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items. The MFG segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items. The Specialty Garments segment is involved in nuclear and cleanroom applications and provides cleanroom cleaning services. The First Aid segment focuses on first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies. The Corporate segment includes distribution, sales and marketing, information systems, engineering, materials management, manufacturing planning, finance, budgeting, human resources, and other general and administrative costs and interest expense. The company was founded by Aldo Croatti in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

