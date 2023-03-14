Head to Head Review: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) vs. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Adobe and SoundHound AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 0 15 14 0 2.48 SoundHound AI 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Adobe currently has a consensus price target of $418.56, indicating a potential upside of 29.08%. SoundHound AI has a consensus price target of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 135.58%. Given SoundHound AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Adobe.

This table compares Adobe and SoundHound AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $17.61 billion 8.45 $4.76 billion $10.10 32.11 SoundHound AI $31.13 million 13.22 -$115.37 million ($2.49) -0.84

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than SoundHound AI. SoundHound AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 27.01% 36.74% 19.44% SoundHound AI -370.63% -3,813.52% -120.70%

Risk & Volatility

Adobe has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adobe beats SoundHound AI on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat. The Digital Experience segment provides solutions, including analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, and cross-channel campaign management, as well as premium video delivery and monetization. The Publishing and Advertising segment includes legacy products and services for eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, web application development, and high-end printing. The company was founded by Charles M. Geschke and John E. Warnock in December 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

