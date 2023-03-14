Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTIBP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 4,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48. Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

