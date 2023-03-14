HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HSTM stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $752.57 million, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 203.5% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 89,605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

