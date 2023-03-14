Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLF. Bank of America assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NYSE:HLF opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $34.78.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,971.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 33,786 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

