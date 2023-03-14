Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Heritage Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of HRTG opened at $3.15 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 202,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,821.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

