HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HgCapital Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HGT stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 278.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 363.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 359.48. HgCapital Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 428.57 and a beta of 0.51.
HgCapital Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
- DocGo: A Growth Stock Going Higher In 2023
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.