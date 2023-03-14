HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HGT stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 278.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 363.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 359.48. HgCapital Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($3.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 428.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.