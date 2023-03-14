Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 99,889,464 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Stock

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vivint Smart Home Price Performance

Shares of VVNT stock remained flat at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,165,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,700. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.99. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 138,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 132,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

