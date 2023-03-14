Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 99,889,464 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Stock

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of VVNT stock remained flat at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,165,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,700. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.99. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.02.
VVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
