Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 2.9 %

HOFT stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $230.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter worth $250,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hooker Furnishings

Get Rating

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

