Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 13th total of 760,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,538 shares of company stock worth $271,968. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 247,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -495.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $42.62.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,885.71%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

