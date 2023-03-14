Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $10.96

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.96 or 0.00044340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $147.62 million and approximately $28.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00146531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001631 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,468,200 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

