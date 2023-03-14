Horizon Technology Finance Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 82.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $305.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $201,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth $287,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

