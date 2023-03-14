Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,785 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for about 3.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 276,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,978. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $55.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

