Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.86.
Hub Group stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Hub Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hub Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
