Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.86.

Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Hub Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hub Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

