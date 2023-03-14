HUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,675.14 (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, HUSD has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $18.22 million and $7,675.14 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00417807 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,979.69 or 0.28243996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.

The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

