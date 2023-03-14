Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00.
About Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
