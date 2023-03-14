IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAA opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.44.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

