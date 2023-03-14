Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

Ideal Power Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.