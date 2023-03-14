Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Ideal Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.
Institutional Trading of Ideal Power
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
