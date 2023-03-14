IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Trading 0.6% Higher

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.00 and last traded at $158.00. 35 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.07.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IMCD in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.36.
IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.
