IMS Capital Management Buys 4,971 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 704.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 1,181,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $69.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

