IMS Capital Management Buys 85 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.