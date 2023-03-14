IMS Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.80. 1,930,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,097,169. The company has a market cap of $397.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day moving average of $168.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

