IMS Capital Management Has $1.15 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $106.92. 2,241,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,484,475. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.40 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

