IMS Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, reaching $163.43. 2,228,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

