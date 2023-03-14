IMS Capital Management Invests $231,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.57. 273,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,271. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.26.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

