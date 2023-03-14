IMS Capital Management Invests $278,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.46. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.