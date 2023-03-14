Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 636,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 567,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.26. 286,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ingredion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,230,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

