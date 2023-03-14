Insider Buying: DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Insider Purchases 54,500 Shares of Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Rating) insider Simon Henry acquired 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of A$100,225.50 ($66,817.00).
DGL Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25.
DGL Group Company Profile
