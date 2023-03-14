Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,243 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $17,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,782,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Harborne bought 4,874 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $37,773.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $14,329.75.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $8,695.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne purchased 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $36,161.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,887 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $14,624.25.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Christopher Harborne bought 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 18 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $148.50.

On Monday, December 19th, Christopher Harborne acquired 11,509 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,834.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 7,783 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $63,976.26.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of ISSC stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 5,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,320. The firm has a market cap of $137.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

