Insider Buying: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Director Buys 214,500 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) Director John Joseph Stephens bought 214,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at $876,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Solid Power Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SLDP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 1,282,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Power by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Solid Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Solid Power

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLDP shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

