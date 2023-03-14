Insider Buying: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Director Buys 214,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) Director John Joseph Stephens bought 214,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,005 shares in the company, valued at $876,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Solid Power Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SLDP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. 1,282,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Power by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Solid Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLDP shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.