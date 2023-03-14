Insider Buying: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Purchases 13,125 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Truist Financial Trading Up 6.4 %

TFC traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.30. 7,909,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.