Insider Buying: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UMH Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. 537,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,469. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $890.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -122.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 106,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UMH shares. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

