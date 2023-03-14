Insider Buying: XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. 1,275,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,564. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of XPO

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.