Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells 136 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
NYSE:DPZ traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.10. The stock had a trading volume of 561,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,777. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.55.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.12.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
