Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells 136 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.10. The stock had a trading volume of 561,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,777. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

