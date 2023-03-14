Insider Selling: Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) CEO Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 4,200 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $12,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,447,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.7 %

Flexible Solutions International stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. 33,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,944. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

