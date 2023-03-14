International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 389,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 138,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 220,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 169,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

