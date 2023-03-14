International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC cut International Distributions Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Distributions Services in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 240 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Distributions Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.67.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. International Distributions Services has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

