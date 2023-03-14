International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 287,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

