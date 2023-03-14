Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $5.57 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $5.57 or 0.00022480 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $76.79 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00069490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00052711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000901 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,784,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,066,985 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

