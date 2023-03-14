Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PDP traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.47. 26,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $83.83.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

