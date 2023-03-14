Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Boosted by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.0% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

QQQ stock opened at $290.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

