Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 20,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 8,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

