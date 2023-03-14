InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Up 17.8% in February

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVIV remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 84,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,878. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

