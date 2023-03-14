iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.30 and last traded at C$17.30. 4,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 8,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.22.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.80.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.