iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock traded up $7.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,083. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.22. The company has a market cap of $294.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.